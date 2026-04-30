Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 11,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.00%. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — TMUS reported EPS of $2.27 (above estimates) and ~ $23.1B revenue, and raised 2026 ranges (postpaid additions and free cash flow), which underpins the stock rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised guidance — TMUS reported EPS of $2.27 (above estimates) and ~ $23.1B revenue, and raised 2026 ranges (postpaid additions and free cash flow), which underpins the stock rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bigger shareholder returns — management expanded the 2026 return authorization (to about $18.2B) and repurchased billions in Q1, supporting earnings-per-share accretion and investor yield. Read More.

Bigger shareholder returns — management expanded the 2026 return authorization (to about $18.2B) and repurchased billions in Q1, supporting earnings-per-share accretion and investor yield. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broadband/fiber growth strategy — T‑Mobile announced two 50/50 fiber joint ventures (Oak Hill, Wren House) to add ~1–1.8M+ home passings and launched “SuperBroadband” (5G + Starlink backup) to push enterprise broadband growth, giving a clear growth runway beyond wireless. Read More.

Broadband/fiber growth strategy — T‑Mobile announced two 50/50 fiber joint ventures (Oak Hill, Wren House) to add ~1–1.8M+ home passings and launched “SuperBroadband” (5G + Starlink backup) to push enterprise broadband growth, giving a clear growth runway beyond wireless. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/affirmations — Oppenheimer upgraded to Outperform ($260 PT), Goldman reaffirmed Buy and several firms raised or reiterated bullish views, adding momentum to shares. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/affirmations — Oppenheimer upgraded to Outperform ($260 PT), Goldman reaffirmed Buy and several firms raised or reiterated bullish views, adding momentum to shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed price-target moves — brokers issued both raises and cuts (TD Cowen raised to $261; JPMorgan trimmed its PT to $275 but kept Overweight; others trimmed modestly), leaving consensus mid‑$200s and signaling varied views on long‑term upside. Read More.

Mixed price-target moves — brokers issued both raises and cuts (TD Cowen raised to $261; JPMorgan trimmed its PT to $275 but kept Overweight; others trimmed modestly), leaving consensus mid‑$200s and signaling varied views on long‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Merger-related and margin pressure — GAAP net income and operating profit were down (merger-related costs and accelerated depreciation tied to the UScellular deal), which trimmed reported profits despite the adjusted beat. Read More.

Merger-related and margin pressure — GAAP net income and operating profit were down (merger-related costs and accelerated depreciation tied to the UScellular deal), which trimmed reported profits despite the adjusted beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory & execution risks — a recent robocall bill and broader regulation could force marketing/practice changes; execution on fiber JVs and Starlink integrations will be monitored for cost and churn impacts. Read More.

Regulatory & execution risks — a recent robocall bill and broader regulation could force marketing/practice changes; execution on fiber JVs and Starlink integrations will be monitored for cost and churn impacts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/institutional flows — notable insider and institutional sell activity noted in filings (offset by small insider buys), which could add selling pressure if sustained. Read More.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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