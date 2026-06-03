Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Vistra by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vistra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vistra Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE VST opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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