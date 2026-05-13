Walleye Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Walleye Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,210 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Walleye Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $231.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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