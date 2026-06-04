WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,111 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $313.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $312.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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