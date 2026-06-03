Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.07 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,478 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,758 shares during the period. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $164,907,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,935,142 shares of company stock valued at $313,589,223 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $175.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day moving average is $137.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here