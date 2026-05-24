William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $92.78 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,340 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 227,038 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Krystal Biotech worth $92,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 788.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $272.14 and its 200 day moving average is $257.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $319.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,985,141.60. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $6,580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,403,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,324,427.55. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,714 shares of company stock valued at $26,183,109 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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