Worthington Financial Partners LLC Makes New $889,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $953.75 and a 200 day moving average of $871.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $693.78 and a 52-week high of $1,106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,045.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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