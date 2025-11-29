XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 94,210 Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Free Report) by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,950 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,210 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.20% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,636.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.80% and a negative net margin of 337.93%.The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

