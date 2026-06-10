Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,994 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Xylem worth $243,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 126,737 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2%

XYL opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.29 and a 52 week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

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