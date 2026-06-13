Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,229 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 587,813 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $674,437,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,006,776 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $131,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,686 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

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Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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