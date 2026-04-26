ZEGA Investments LLC Buys 4,448 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ZEGA Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.4% of ZEGA Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ZEGA Investments LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $987,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 41.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,520,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,811,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 212.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $332,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,017 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More.

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More.

Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More.

VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More.

Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More.

Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risk — coverage notes elevated trailing/forward P/E ratios and AVGO trading near its 52‑week highs, which increases downside if growth expectations slip or macro sentiment turns. Read More.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AVGO opened at $422.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $429.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $341.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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