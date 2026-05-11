iQIYI (IQ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $909.0390 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $8,488,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iQIYI by 1,423.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,502 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 393.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,152,263 shares of the company's stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in iQIYI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 432,300 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.22 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iQIYI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc is a leading online entertainment service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of streaming video content across multiple genres. The company operates a subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, complemented by advertising-supported content (AVOD) and pay-per-view offerings. Its digital library encompasses original series, feature films, variety shows, animation and documentaries, catering to diverse demographic segments and viewer preferences.

Originally launched by Baidu in 2010 as an online video site, iQIYI was formally rebranded in early 2012 and has since expanded its footprint beyond China's domestic market.

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