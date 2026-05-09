Top Retail Stocks To Watch Now - May 9th

Amazon.com, MercadoLibre, and Walmart are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, such as clothing stores, grocery chains, e-commerce platforms, and specialty retailers. For stock market investors, the term generally refers to publicly traded companies in the retail sector whose performance is influenced by consumer spending, trends, competition, and the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

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Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

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