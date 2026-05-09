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Top Retail Stocks To Watch Now - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amazon.com, MercadoLibre, and Walmart were identified as the top retail stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s screen for the highest recent dollar trading volume in the sector.
  • Amazon stands out as a broad retail and tech-linked company, with businesses spanning e-commerce, advertising, subscriptions, and AWS, plus its own devices and media content.
  • MercadoLibre and Walmart were highlighted for their scale in online commerce and global retail, with MercadoLibre combining marketplace and fintech services and Walmart operating a wide mix of stores, clubs, and e-commerce platforms worldwide.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amazon.com.

Amazon.com, MercadoLibre, and Walmart are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, such as clothing stores, grocery chains, e-commerce platforms, and specialty retailers. For stock market investors, the term generally refers to publicly traded companies in the retail sector whose performance is influenced by consumer spending, trends, competition, and the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amazon.com Right Now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

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