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5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
EchoStar logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names seven 5G stocks to watch: EchoStar (SATS), KT (KT), Ceva (CEVA), Mobix Labs (MOBX), Datasea (DTSS), Radcom (RDCM), and Franklin Wireless (FKWL) — these had the highest dollar trading volume among 5G plays in recent days.
  • EchoStar is highlighted as a diversified networking company operating Pay‑TV (DISH/SLING), Retail Wireless, 5G network deployment, and broadband/satellite services, making it a notable 5G exposure on the list.
  • 5G stocks offer thematic exposure to faster, lower‑latency connectivity and new use cases but carry risks from heavy capital expenditures, regulatory factors, and intense competition that investors should weigh.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of EchoStar.

EchoStar, KT, Ceva, Mobix Labs, Datasea, Radcom, and Franklin Wireless are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or deliver technologies and services essential to fifth‑generation wireless networks — including telecom carriers, network equipment makers, semiconductor designers, and device or infrastructure vendors. Investors view them as a thematic play on the rollout of faster, lower‑latency connectivity and new use cases, while being mindful of risks from heavy capital expenditures, regulatory factors, and competitive shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

EchoStar (SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Datasea (DTSS)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTSS

Radcom (RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

Franklin Wireless (FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FKWL

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in EchoStar Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EchoStar wasn't on the list.

While EchoStar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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