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Airline Stocks To Follow Today - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, and Joby Aviation were highlighted as the airline stocks to watch today based on MarketBeat’s stock screener. They had the highest dollar trading volume among airline stocks over the last several days.
  • American Airlines Group (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are described as major network carriers with extensive domestic and international hub networks, underscoring their scale in the industry. American focuses on passenger and cargo service across key U.S. and global gateways, while Delta operates a broad airline and refinery business.
  • Joby Aviation (JOBY) stands out as a different kind of airline-related play, developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and an app-based aerial ridesharing service. The company is aimed at building an air mobility platform rather than running a traditional airline.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, and Joby Aviation are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo airlines. For stock market investors, they represent an investment in the airline industry, with performance influenced by factors such as fuel prices, travel demand, labor costs, regulation, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

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