American Well (AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share and revenue of $51.4920 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.71 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Well Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,123. The company has a market cap of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. American Well has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Insider Activity at American Well

In related news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 5,575 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $29,547.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 241,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,724. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $51,219. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,061 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 280.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 232.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in American Well by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,447 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Well from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMWL

About American Well

American Well, operating under the trade name Amwell, is a Boston-based digital health company that develops and delivers telehealth solutions to healthcare providers, payers, employers and patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables secure virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and integrated care coordination across a range of medical disciplines, including primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease management and urgent care.

The company's core offering, the Amwell Telehealth Platform, facilitates live video consultations, asynchronous messaging, e-prescribing and electronic health record integration.

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