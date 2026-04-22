Bel Fuse (BELFA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $171.7370 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $175.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.11%.

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Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $234.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $203.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $242.28.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,074,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 434.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nitor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

Further Reading

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