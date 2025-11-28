Free Trial
Best Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five hydrogen stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: NuScale Power (SMR), Plug Power (PLUG), CF Industries (CF), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), and Lifezone Metals (LZM).
  • The group spans technologies from nuclear small modular reactors for hydrogen and heat (NuScale), to fuel cells, electrolyzers and fueling infrastructure (Plug Power, FuelCell Energy), industrial ammonia/hydrogen production (CF Industries), and battery/EV metals supply for hydrogen markets (Lifezone Metals).
  • These stocks offer exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy but are typically growth-oriented and volatile, carrying notable technology, policy, and capital-intensity risks for investors.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NuScale Power.

NuScale Power, Plug Power, CF Industries, FuelCell Energy, and Lifezone Metals are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve producing, storing, transporting, or developing technologies and equipment for hydrogen as an energy carrier (including electrolyzers, fuel cells, and infrastructure). For investors they offer exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy—often via pure-play names or divisions of larger energy firms—and tend to be growth-oriented but volatile, with significant technology, policy and capital-intensity risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Lifezone Metals (LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

