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Best Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amazon, Allbirds, Walmart, Costco, and Alibaba are the five retail stocks MarketBeat's screener flags as most notable today, based on the highest dollar trading volume among retail stocks in recent days.
  • The article defines "retail stocks" as shares primarily traded by individual, non‑professional investors, which makes them more sensitive to retail sentiment, small‑account trading, and social‑media driven interest, and therefore prone to greater short‑term volatility.
  • Amazon is singled out with its diversified business segments (North America, International, and AWS) and device/media offerings, and MarketBeat provides dedicated research reports on each of the listed tickers for further reading.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

Amazon.com, Allbirds, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Retail stocks" refers to shares that are bought and sold by individual, non‑professional investors rather than by institutional investors (like mutual funds, pension funds, or hedge funds). These stocks can range across company sizes but are often more sensitive to retail sentiment, trading volume from small accounts, and social‑media driven interest, which can affect their liquidity and short‑term volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Allbirds (BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIRD

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amazon.com Right Now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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