Brokers Offer Predictions for ICICI Bank FY2028 Earnings

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for ICICI Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau forecasts that the bank will earn $1.94 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ICICI Bank's current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICICI Bank presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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ICICI Bank Trading Down 2.3%

IBN opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 855.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 97.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICICI Bank news, CEO Sandeep Bakhshi sold 24,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $373,735.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,071,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,015,949.95. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rakesh Jha sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,805. This trade represents a 39.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,999 shares of company stock worth $2,370,385 over the last ninety days.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian multinational banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. The bank traces its origins to the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, founded in 1955, and was converted into a commercial bank during the 1990s as part of its evolution into a full-service financial institution. It is one of India's largest private-sector banks and is listed in the United States as an American depositary receipt under the ticker IBN.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, credit cards and payments), corporate and commercial banking (working capital, term lending, trade finance and cash management), and treasury operations.

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