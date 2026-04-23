ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $14.8967 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97. The company has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.19.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This represents a 56.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. This represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.36.

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ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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