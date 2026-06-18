Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $3.7289 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DRI stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $199.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.36. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Lindsay L. Koren sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $58,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $314,215.44. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $731,819.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 274 shares in the company, valued at $55,391.84. The trade was a 92.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,479 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

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