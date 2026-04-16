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Energy Stocks To Follow Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names five Energy stocks to watch: Tesla (TSLA), Bloom Energy (BE), IREN (IREN), AltC Acquisition (ALCC) and ExxonMobil (XOM) — these had the highest dollar trading volume among Energy stocks in recent days.
  • Energy stocks provide direct exposure to energy demand and commodity-price swings and are often driven by geopolitical events, regulation and technological change, with some segments offering steady dividends and others being highly volatile.
  • The highlighted companies span the energy spectrum—from Tesla's EVs and energy storage and Bloom's fuel-cell systems to IREN's bitcoin-mining data centers, AltC's blank‑check acquisition focus, and Exxon's traditional oil and gas operations—so investor risk and return profiles vary widely.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Tesla, Bloom Energy, IREN, AltC Acquisition, and ExxonMobil are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, transporting, refining or supplying energy—including oil and gas explorers and producers, pipeline and service firms, utilities, and renewable energy developers. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to energy demand and commodity-price swings and are often affected by geopolitical events, regulation and technological change, with some segments offering steady dividends while others are more volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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