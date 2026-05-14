1,190 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6%

AMD opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $469.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,598 shares of company stock worth $49,955,566. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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