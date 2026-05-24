1,655,028 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Acquired by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,655,028 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $91,027,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 364,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,068,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 354,588 shares of company stock worth $17,814,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $367.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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