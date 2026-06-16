21,582 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Acquired by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $393,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,923,184.68. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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