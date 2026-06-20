2,859 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. $URI Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,859 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in United Rentals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 11.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 338.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Rentals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of URI opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $953.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $693.78 and a 52-week high of $1,106.88. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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