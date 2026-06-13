28,826 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,826 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank of Texas boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $87.89 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott declared its 410th consecutive quarterly dividend , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a 63-cent per share quarterly dividend. Abbott declares 410th consecutive quarterly dividend

Abbott declared its , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a quarterly dividend. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of $5.48 per share , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power.

Erste Group Bank for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for Libre Duo , supporting the company’s innovation story.

Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for , supporting the company’s innovation story. Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott “structurally undervalued,” but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Abbott Laboratories Remains Structurally Undervalued

Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate slightly to $6.04 from $6.05 , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment.

Erste Group also to from , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest.

Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest. Negative Sentiment: BofA cut its price target on Abbott from $120 to $102 , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. BofA adjusts price target on Abbott Laboratories to 102 from 120

BofA on Abbott from , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has shown Abbott slipping more than the broader market , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Market

Recent trading has shown Abbott , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Portfolio filings showing Elfun Trusts exited Abbott may also add a small amount of selling pressure, though this is not a major fundamental development. Elfun Trusts Exits Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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