313,929 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 313,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,968,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 9.6% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,333 shares of the company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,889,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 101,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $228.32 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.92. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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