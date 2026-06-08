Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,737 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 27,804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $7,922,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,907,523,000 after acquiring an additional 400,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,938,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,868,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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