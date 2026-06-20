Advisortrust Partners LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,545,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,101,000 after buying an additional 120,119 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,068,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923,629 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. HSBC increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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