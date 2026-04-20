AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,975 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 43,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. This represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at $677,747.84. The trade was a 31.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $116.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.19. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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