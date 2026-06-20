Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,258,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,266,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,591,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,332.12 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,224.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,276.43. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,525.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock worth $39,255,843. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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