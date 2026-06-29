Andina Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Andina Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

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Apple Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AAPL opened at $284.29 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.26 and a 12 month high of $317.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $292.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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