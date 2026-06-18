Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO is Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s 4th Largest Position

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 10.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,017,000 after acquiring an additional 89,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $167,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 659,563 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $87,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,420,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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