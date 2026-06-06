Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Reduced by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,620 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. grew its position in Apple by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 4,867 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 823,738 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $223,936,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Box Hill Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $307.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average price is $281.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.37. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.07 and a 52-week high of $316.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.82.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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