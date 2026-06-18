Free Trial
→ Free today: My 7-point options checklist (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Archon Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 63,000 Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Apollo Global Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Archon Partners LLC opened a new position in Apollo Global Management, buying 63,000 shares worth about $9.12 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional ownership in APO remains heavy, with firms like Vanguard and Boston Partners adding to their stakes; overall, about 77.06% of the stock is held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Apollo reported Q1 EPS of $1.94, topping estimates, and recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.5625 per share, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.23.
  • Interested in Apollo Global Management? Here are five stocks we like better.

Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $474,384,000 after buying an additional 1,692,532 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,324,000 after buying an additional 1,351,778 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 879.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $109,055,000 after buying an additional 676,411 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 996,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $132,834,000 after buying an additional 381,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,913,826,000 after buying an additional 340,956 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $138.72 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Apollo Global Management Right Now?

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026

Recent Videos

History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines