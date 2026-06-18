Archon Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 63,000 Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $474,384,000 after buying an additional 1,692,532 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,324,000 after buying an additional 1,351,778 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 879.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $109,055,000 after buying an additional 676,411 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 996,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $132,834,000 after buying an additional 381,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,913,826,000 after buying an additional 340,956 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $138.72 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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