Auto Owners Insurance Co Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 8,032.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796,936 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 787,136 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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