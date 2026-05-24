Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,196 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,719,376,000 after buying an additional 2,743,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,356,445,000 after buying an additional 1,855,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $818,105,000 after buying an additional 1,873,618 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $967,873,000 after buying an additional 3,041,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $770,116,000 after buying an additional 1,317,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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