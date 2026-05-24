Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,282 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 303.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,316 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 3.38. The stock's 50 day moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush set a $224.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $252.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

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Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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