Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,608 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Transdigm Group worth $427,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,228.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,201.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,281.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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