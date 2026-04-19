Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,420 Intel Corporation $INTC

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,420 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $70.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.14, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here