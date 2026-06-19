Cambient Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 77,410 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,410 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,699,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,887,109 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 118,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 37,315 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.30.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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