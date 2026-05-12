Capelight Capital Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Capelight Capital Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,783 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Capelight Capital Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average is $229.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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