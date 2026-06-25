Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $70.11 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cardano Risk Management B.V. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,264,606 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $70,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $379.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.17.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Leerink Partners upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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