CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 220,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,991,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 7.6% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.23% of Energy Transfer worth $131,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,395 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company's stock.

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Key Energy Transfer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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