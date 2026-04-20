Cwm LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Cwm LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,482 shares of the energy producer's stock after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 314,317 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,200 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Adelphi Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Zacks Research raised ConocoPhillips from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. The trade was a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,488.70. The trade was a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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