Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,472 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in AMETEK by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:AME opened at $227.01 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $227.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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