Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,674 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 153,627 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. PayPal's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Trending Headlines about PayPal

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Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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