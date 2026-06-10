Deutsche Bank AG Has $655.37 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,557,904 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.51% of Palo Alto Networks worth $655,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

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Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $260.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 213.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,105. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,466,400. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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